Last chance to make donations for your 2017 Taxes

The end of the year is one of the busiest times for non-profits like Triad Goodwill. People come pouring in the last few days before the new year to make sure they get their tax write off.

"There are a lot of procrastinators out there, so they wait and then when it gets to that last week of the year they realize, I have to get this stuff to goodwill so I can get my tax receipt. People want the tax receipt," said Gale Ketteler, public relations specialist for Triad Goodwill.

With possible changes to tax deduction happening next year, some want that receipt now more than ever.

"This year it counts, who knows next year, but this year it counts," said donor Jewel Fox.

Triad Goodwill is hoping that people use that unknown as a reason to donate to one of their 22 locations in the area.

Many of those locations have donation centers that don't even require you to get out of the car, the employees will do the unloading for you and when they are done they will ask you if you would like your tax receipt, it is up to you to do the rest.

"You write down the value of what you have donated, the amount you are able to claim on your taxes depends on how much you have donated and the value assigned to it," said Ketteler.

To figure out the value of your items you can go to the IRS website. All donations to charities must be made before the first of the new year to count for your 2017 taxes.