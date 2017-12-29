× Gunshots fired at Reidsville home early Friday morning with family sleeping inside

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Deputies in Rockingham County are investigating after gunshots were fired at a Reidsville home early Friday morning.

Rockingham County deputies responded to 101 Peony Lane at about 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a 26-year-old man, his 25-year-old wife and two children were sleeping in the home at the time. Nobody was hurt.

The male victim said he then saw a small dark passenger vehicle drive off. Deputies did not say if the home sustained damage.

Anyone with any can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.