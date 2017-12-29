Bakers ordered to pay $135K fine for refusing to make wedding cake for lesbian couple

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon appellate court upheld on Thursday a ruling against bakery owners who refused to make a cake for a lesbian couple’s wedding nearly five years ago, according to the Willamette Week.

In 2013, Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweetcakes by Melissa in Gresham, refused to make the wedding cake for Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer. The bakery has since closed.

The court sided with the state, upholding a decision made by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. The BOLI ruled that Oregon law prohibits business owners from discriminating based on sexual orientation.

The Kleins were also ordered to pay the couple $135,000 in emotional damages.

The Bowman-Cryers released a statement on the ruling, saying people can now “go about their lives without worrying whether they will be turned away from a store because of who they are or who they love.”