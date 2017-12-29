× 3 arrested in break-ins at Reidsville homes, schools

REISDVILLE, N.C. — Three adults and a minor have been charged in connection with a series of break-ins, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Jonathan David Tomaro was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.

Paul Ryan Bolen and Zachary Alexander Perdue were arrested on Wednesday. Bolen was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Perdue was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny.

Reidsville police said the break-ins happened at local residences, two Reidsville schools, a church and the local golf course.

Bolen’s bond was set at $30,000, with Perdue’s set at $5,000 and Tomaro’s at $2,500.