× 11-year-old girl found dead at sleepover

PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old Pennsylvania girl was found dead at a sleepover.

Jordan Preshong died during a sleepover at a neighbor’s home Wednesday morning, WTXF reports. Police believe she likely died a natural death.

“There was no sign of trauma or foul play. They have a couple tests; a neuropathology test and a toxicology test that we’re waiting to come back,” said Philadelphia police Lt. Rosenbaum.

According to WPVI, another girl at the sleepover said Preshong was on her iPad around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning before falling asleep. She was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

A GoFundMe created to help with funeral arrangements has reached more than $12,000 of its $15,000 goal.