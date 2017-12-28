× Woman arrested after $530k in cash found in suitcase during traffic stop

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — U.S. Border patrol agents arrested a 35-year-old woman suspected of smuggling a large amount of illicit currency after a vehicle stop in California, according to a news release.

The agents stopped the suspect vehicle, a 2012 Jeep Cherokee, on Interstate 5 on Dec. 20. During the stop, a K-9 alerted agents to the rear of the vehicle.

Agents found a suitcase with $532,596 in cash in the vehicle. The money is believed to be proceeds from illegal narcotics sales.

The woman was arrested and turned over to agents from Homeland Security Investigations. The vehicle and currency was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Coincidentally, Border Patrol agents stopped a car with $290,000 in cash inside the trunk on the same date last year.