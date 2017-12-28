× Woman accused of biting man’s face after accepting friend request from another woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A 23-year-old Ohio woman is accused of biting a man’s face after he accepted another woman’s online friend request, according to the Springfield News-Sun.

Officers went to a hospital in Springfield at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after a security officer said he saw Destina Michella Segura Plantz holding down the man in a car.

Police say Plantz hit the victim and when he attempted to hold her arms to stop her from hitting him again, she bit his face.

She also admitted that the argument started over a friend request to an unknown female.

The man told police he didn’t want to press charges but officers saw a mark on his right cheek, the newspaper reported.

Plantz was taken to the Clark County Jail on a $5,000 bond.