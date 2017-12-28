Walmart reveals most popular items sold online in every state

As the dust from the holiday shopping season begins to settle, Walmart has revealed its list of the top-selling item from each state — and some of them just might surprise you.
Though many items such as coffee, coolers, and even dog treats won out for many states, several places showed pretty unique trends.
The chart shows that North Carolinians apparently love mayonnaise while Texans have an affinity for TV wall mounts. Maybe the least surprising item goes to Winsconites, who bought a lot of Green Bay Packers bath mats from the website.
The complete state-by-state breakdown is as follows:
- Alabama: Crayons
- Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
- Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
- Arkansas: Chocolate
- California: Protein powder
- Colorado: Peanut M&M’s
- Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD
- Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
- Florida: Sparkling cider
- Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs
- Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
- Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
- Illinois: Erasers
- Indiana: Instant coffee
- Iowa: Water softening crystals
- Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
- Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints
- Louisiana: Root beer extract
- Maine: Brownies
- Maryland: Glue sticks
- Massachusetts: Refrigerators
- Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
- Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
- Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
- Missouri: Life Savers
- Montana: Madden NFL video games
- Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
- Nevada: Dog treats
- New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
- New Jersey: Pool salt
- New Mexico: Cat food
- New York: Cheerios
- North Carolina: Mayonnaise
- North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
- Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
- Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
- Oregon: Humidifiers
- Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
- Rhode Island: Christmas lights
- South Carolina: Coin banks
- South Dakota: Orange juice
- Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
- Texas: TV wall mounts
- Utah: Personal travel care kits
- Vermont: Sweet canned corn
- Virginia: Coolers
- Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
- Washington State: Vanilla frosting
- West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
- Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
- Wyoming: Flannel shirts