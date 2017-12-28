Walmart reveals most popular items sold online in every state

As the dust from the holiday shopping season begins to settle, Walmart has revealed its list of the top-selling item from each state — and some of them just might surprise you.

Though many items such as coffee, coolers, and even dog treats won out for many states, several places showed pretty unique trends.

The chart shows that North Carolinians apparently love mayonnaise while Texans have an affinity for TV wall mounts. Maybe the least surprising item goes to Winsconites, who bought a lot of Green Bay Packers bath mats from the website.

The complete state-by-state breakdown is as follows: