Taco restaurant in downtown Greensboro moving to new location across the street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crafted: The Art of the Taco is poised to move into new digs in downtown Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The restaurant will serve its last taco at 4 p.m. Sunday at its current location at 219-A S. Elm St.

It will reopen just across the street at the new address at 220 S. Elm St. The target opening date is sometime in the second week of January.

Restaurateurs Kristina Fuller and Rhonda Fuller opened the flagship restaurant in 2012.

