Rose Marie, best known as an actress on ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies at 94

VAN NUYS, Calif. – Rose Marie, best known as an actress on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” has died, according to her website. She was 94.

Marie died at Thursday afternoon at her home in Van Nuys, California, according to Missrosemarie.com. Her career spanned nine decades.

As a child performer, she had a successful singing career as Baby Rose Marie. Her career also includes film, radio, records, theater, night clubs and television.

Her most famous role was television comedy writer Sally Rogers on the CBS situation comedy The Dick Van Dyke Show.

She later portrayed Myrna Gibbons on “The Doris Day Show” and was also a frequent panelist on the game show “Hollywood Squares.”