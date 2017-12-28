× Raleigh man accused of throwing hot grits on woman

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man is accused of throwing hot grits at a woman while her infant was seated next to her, WTVD reports.

Police say 29-year-old Edward Maurice Spears threw the grits at the victim after the two got into an argument at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 26-year-old woman and the infant were checked out by EMS but neither were seriously injured.

Spears, of Oak Chase Lane, has been charged with simple assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse.

He was taken to the Wake County jail.