Man accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old girl in High Point in custody

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police in High Point have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl.

Police issued a warrant on Thursday for first-degree murder for Kenneth R. Odom, 47, of High Point in connection to the death of 16-year-old Na’kayla Bynes.

High Point police took Odom into custody on Thursday as he remained hospitalized at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Police found Bynes in a home on Garrison Street at about 1:45 a.m. after responding to a welfare check. She was found dead in a downstairs bedroom.

A man at a second scene in Greensboro tipped off police that Bynes had been shot.

Before they found Bynes, police responded to a traffic crash in Greensboro at the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street.

The driver who police say caused the crashed, 49-year-old Philip Coleman, told officers a passenger in his car, Odom, shot himself in the head on the drive from High Point to Greensboro.

Odom’s address is listed as the home on Garrison Street where Bynes was killed.

Odom was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for his injuries.