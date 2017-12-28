Man’s emotional Facebook post after daughter’s heroin overdose death reaches thousands

EASTLAKE, Ohio — An Ohio man’s Facebook post about losing his daughter to opioid addiction is reaching people around the world.

Tim Sherman made the heartbreaking post on Tuesday after his daughter Karisten Lyn Sherman passed away on Christmas Eve.

Sherman said his daughter had struggled with her addiction for years but had been clean for just over a year from using heroin. But everything changed when he got a phone call from a detective on Sunday.

Sherman described getting the call from an Eastlake police detective, going to his daughter’s home and seeing her dead in bed from a heroin overdose. He said Karisten was blue in the face, had blood under her nose and her teeth were clenched tight.

“Please, I BEG YOU… if you know someone close to you on Heroin or recovering from Heroin, take it from me, do not, I repeat DO NOT let someone tell you how to handle a situation, especially if it is your own child and do what your gut tells you 100% of the time,” he wrote.

The post has more than 6,800 shares and 5,400 likes.

Read the entire post below.

(Language and descriptions in the post may be considered graphic to some)