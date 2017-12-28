× Man wearing ‘Trust Me’ shirt arrested for stealing car

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A man wearing a “Trust Me” t-shirt is accused of stealing a car and forging checks, according to Fairfax County Police Department News.

Wilmer Lara Garcia, 23, and Orlen Nunez, 24, are suspected of stealing a car that was running and warming up at a home in Falls Church, Virginia on Dec. 23.

Officers eventually spotted the car a few minutes later and pulled the duo over. Inside the car, officers found several forged checks.

Garcia, the man wearing the shirt, is charged with auto theft and two counts of forgery. Nunez has been charged with auto theft.

Suspect Arrested Wearing "Trust Me" Tee Shirt. Charged with stealing a car, which was left warming up and unattended. https://t.co/IDgoX2fTT3 pic.twitter.com/YgXKWz8vQU — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) December 27, 2017