Longtime Atlanta news anchor dies after suffering massive stroke

ATLANTA — A longtime news anchor in Atlanta passed away after suffering a massive stroke Tuesday night while waiting for a flight, WGCL-TV reports.

Amanda Davis, 62, was at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when she had the stroke. Davis was taken to a local hospital and underwent treatment but later died.

Davis was a staple in the Atlanta news industry for more than 30 years. She started at WAGA in 1986 before finishing her career at WGCL.

“Her family is asking for privacy at this difficult time,” the station posted online. “Amanda’s friends and colleagues at CBS 46 are praying for her family.”

Davis is survived by her mother and daughter.

In total and complete shock right now. Please pray for comfort and peace for Amanda's family. They've been through a lot & need our prayers. Please pray also for all of our @cbs46 family as we deal with the loss of our colleague & friend. Rest In Peace Amanda. 🙏🏽 @AmandaCBS46 pic.twitter.com/GRLQKKew4C — Julie Smith CBS46 (@JulieSmithTV) December 28, 2017