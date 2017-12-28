Kernersville family returns after fire destroys home on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Kernersville family was over 500 miles away when they got the call that their home was on fire.

It was Christmas morning and they were visiting relatives in Northwest Pennsylvania.

"Christmas morning my daughter woke up opening gifts and that's when I got the call," said Mark Butryn, who has called the place home for nine years.

Investigators say it was a propane floor heater in family's living room that started it all, leaving them with nothing.

"Basically the only thing they own at this point is what was on their backs in Pennsylvania," said relative Beth Butryn.

Even though the family lost all their belongings they are grateful they weren't home, for they believe the situation could have been fatal.

"We could have been getting a tragic phone call that we lost our brother, his wife and our niece instead of just the house," said Mark's sister Colleen Groger.

For now, the Butryn family is staying with a friend until they can get back on their feet. Friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help.