Human teeth, drugs found on man at North Myrtle Beach Walmart

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A North Carolina man detained after an alleged shoplifting incident at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart was found with more than 3,000 doses of heroin, a gun, and human teeth, according to Myrtle Beach Online.

Tavon Malik Stanley, 21, of Calabash, North Carolina, was arrested on Christmas Eve after Walmart officials saw a person with him steal around $25 worth of items without paying for them.

While interviewing Stanley and the other person, who was identified as 18-year-old Ashley Smith, officers learned that he had a handgun and more than $2,500 in cash.

North Myrtle Beach police say the following items were also inside Stanley’s bag:

3,190 doses of heroin inside waxed paper bags

Two human teeth

Three unopened Fentanyl patches

56 blue pills with “K9” imprinted on them

25 pills with “3060” imprinted on them

22 grams of marijuana

One pill with “A/214” imprinted on it

Smith is charged with shoplifting. She was released from jail on Christmas day.

Stanley is charged with trafficking heroin, four counts of possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana. He was taken to jail and released Tuesday afternoon on a $51,500 bond.