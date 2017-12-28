Four-year-old boy dies after treehouse collapses on him

CLEVELAND, Texas — A 4-year-old Texas boy died after a treehouse fell on him on Christmas Eve, according to KHOU.

Kade Contreras was at a relative’s home when the incident happened. He was rushed to a local hospital with major head trauma and was later airlifted to a medical center. Kade died Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, Kade’s mother, Courtney Contreras, posted about the tragic accident on Facebook.

The post read, in part, “Our sweet baby boy went home to be with Jesus today at 4:18 pm. I’m trying really hard to not question the whys because I will never know that. All that I know for sure is that we were blessed beyond measure to be Kade Dylan’s parents. My days will never be the same without him and his little voice and big smile.”

“He had just turned 4 and was looking forward to Christmas,” Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans told the Houston Chronicle. “This is about as bad as it gets and the family is asking the community to please keep praying for him.”