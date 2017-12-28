Barber allegedly ‘snipped’ man’s ear, shaved down middle of head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin barber is accused of snipping a customer's ear and purposely shaving a bald patch on the man's head, WKOW reports.

The 22-year-old man went to Ruby's Salon in Madison on Friday and asked that his hair is cut with a No. 2 clipper and scissors are used to trim the top.

During his haircut, the customer said the stylist, identified as Khalid Shabani, began twisting his ear and moving his head while accusing him of fidgeting.

He said Shabani then "snipped" his ear with scissors and used a "zero" attachment to cut a bald path down the middle of his head.

Shabani was arrested and charged with mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed

He has a Jan. 5 court date.