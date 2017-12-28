× 12 dead, several others injured in massive fire at New York City apartment building

NEW YORK — Twelve people, including a child, are dead and several others injured as a massive fire ripped through an apartment building in New York City on Thursday.

PIX11 reported that about 170 firefighters responded to the blaze at the five-story, walk-up apartment building in the Bronx at about 7 p.m. The fire quickly turned into a 5-alarm fire.

The patients were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and St. Barnabas Hospital.

Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

One of the deadliest fires in recent memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.