In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon's online holiday success, UPS and FedEx's Christmas package delivery and more.
Amazon takes almost half of online holiday sales, Walmart distant second
-
FedEx still hiring for the holidays
-
Amazon set to launch video streaming service
-
NC ranks high on list of potential Amazon HQ landing spots
-
Starbucks releases its 2nd holiday cup
-
VF ranked among ‘most just’ companies
-
-
Toy sales expected to soar this holiday season
-
Amazon will not stream TV
-
Amazon looks at health care
-
Christmas sales look to be up this year
-
iPhone 8 lands in stores Friday
-
-
Amazon delivery driver arrested after stealing package off porch
-
UPS warns that some deliveries are delayed
-
Movie ticket prices up 5% since last year