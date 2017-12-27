Woman sought in Thomasville bank robbery

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are searching for a woman in connection with a bank robbery Tuesday, according to a news release.

Officers came to the Wells Fargo at 804 Randolph St. at 4:56 p.m. after a reported robbery.

A woman walked into the Wells Fargo near closing time and approached a teller. Once at the teller’s window, the woman showed a handgun and demanded money, according to police. She was given an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman was last seen leaving the bank on foot.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, Thomasville police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260.