Tractor-trailer carrying hundreds of blackberry cartons overturns, closes portion of I-85 northbound in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A portion of Interstate 85 northbound is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying hundreds of blackberry cartons overturned and caught fire overnight, according to Greensboro police.
The incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night at Alamance Church Road when the tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire. One side is completely caved in.
The northbound off-ramp at exit 128 is closed and two northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed.
The driver was not injured.
Crews are expected to be at the scene until at least 6 a.m.
36.072635 -79.791975