Tractor-trailer carrying hundreds of blackberry cartons overturns, closes portion of I-85 northbound in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A portion of Interstate 85 northbound is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying hundreds of blackberry cartons overturned and caught fire overnight, according to Greensboro police.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night at Alamance Church Road when the tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire. One side is completely caved in.

The northbound off-ramp at exit 128 is closed and two northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed.

The driver was not injured.

Crews are expected to be at the scene until at least 6 a.m.

JUST IN: @GSO_Police tell me the driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt. Very fortunate especially when looking at the scope of the damage to this vehicle @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/KgHy9g4JNe — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 27, 2017

Quite a sight on I-85 at Alamance Church Rd. Hundreds of blackberry cartons strewn on the side of the highway after a tractor trailer carrying them crashed and caught fire. No word on the driver’s injuries yet. We’ll have a live look on @myfox8 at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/bQBoOb5n59 — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 27, 2017