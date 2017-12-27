Toast to 2018 with these festive cocktail recipes

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Cocktails on display at the UGG x SIX:02 holiday event on December 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for UGG)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Toast to 2018 with a festive cocktail at midnight with drink recipes from The Katharine in Winston Salem.

Brandy Alexander

Build in a cocktail shaker:

  • 1.5 oz. Brandy or Cognac
  • 1.5 oz. Chocolate Liqueur
  • 1 oz. Heavy Cream
  • 1 dash Orange bitters
  1. Add ice to the shaker
  2. Shake for 8-10 seconds
  3. Strain into glass
  4. Grated nutmeg garnish

Winter Old Fashioned

Build in a rocks glass:

  • .5 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup
  • 4 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 2 dashes Orange Bitters
  • 2 oz Rye or Whiskey of choice
  1. Add Ice and stir to the desired dilution
  2. Garnish with Orange zest and cinnamon stick

Cinnamon Syrup

  • Equal parts brown sugar and water in a saucepan
  • Bring to boil
    Reduce heat to simmer and stir to dissolve brown sugar
  • Add 1 cup cinnamon sticks and let simmer 30-45 min
  • Remove and let cool

Poinsettia

Build in champagne flute

  • .5 oz Orange Liqueur or Triple Sec
  • 1 oz Vodka
  • 2-3 oz Cranberry Juice to preference
  • Top with Champagne
  • Orange Twist Garnish

For Holliday Punch Version

  • .5 Cup Orange Liguer
  • 1 Cup Vodka
  • 2-3 Cups Cranberry Juice
  • 1-2 Cups Champagne
  • (.5 Cup Orange Juice Optional)
  1. Add orange slices & cranberries to punch for added flavor and garnish