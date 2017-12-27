Toast to 2018 with these festive cocktail recipes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Toast to 2018 with a festive cocktail at midnight with drink recipes from The Katharine in Winston Salem.
Brandy Alexander
Build in a cocktail shaker:
- 1.5 oz. Brandy or Cognac
- 1.5 oz. Chocolate Liqueur
- 1 oz. Heavy Cream
- 1 dash Orange bitters
- Add ice to the shaker
- Shake for 8-10 seconds
- Strain into glass
- Grated nutmeg garnish
Winter Old Fashioned
Build in a rocks glass:
- .5 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup
- 4 dashes Angostura Bitters
- 2 dashes Orange Bitters
- 2 oz Rye or Whiskey of choice
- Add Ice and stir to the desired dilution
- Garnish with Orange zest and cinnamon stick
Cinnamon Syrup
- Equal parts brown sugar and water in a saucepan
- Bring to boil
Reduce heat to simmer and stir to dissolve brown sugar
- Add 1 cup cinnamon sticks and let simmer 30-45 min
- Remove and let cool
Poinsettia
Build in champagne flute
- .5 oz Orange Liqueur or Triple Sec
- 1 oz Vodka
- 2-3 oz Cranberry Juice to preference
- Top with Champagne
- Orange Twist Garnish
For Holliday Punch Version
- .5 Cup Orange Liguer
- 1 Cup Vodka
- 2-3 Cups Cranberry Juice
- 1-2 Cups Champagne
- (.5 Cup Orange Juice Optional)
- Add orange slices & cranberries to punch for added flavor and garnish
