Teacher charged with improper relationship with teen after dad allegedly catches them in car

BAY CITY, Texas — A Texas man claims he caught his 13-year-old child with a teacher in the back seat of a car during Christmas vacation.

Rachel Gonzalez, 44, of Bay City, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student, according to Bay City police.

The father of the victim said he caught his child and Gonzalez in the car on Dec. 14.

Bay City police got a search warrant to seize and access the phone belonging to the victim. At that time, they were able to locate evidence indicating there was an improper relationship.

Gonzalez was taken into custody on Friday and placed in the Matagorda County Jail.