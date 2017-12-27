Winston-Salem police searching for missing 13-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem teen who was last seen at Hanes Mall Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police are trying to locate 13-year-old Kaylee Abby Utt.

Kaylee was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at Hanes Mall. She was supposed to return home at 3:30 p.m. but has not been seen, the release said.

Kaylee is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has shoulder-length bright red hair. She was las seen wearing a green sweatshirt with the phrase “Pink Nation” on the front.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.