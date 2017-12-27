Setting Realistic Resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a New Year’s tradition for many to set a resolution or goal to accomplish in the coming year, but these lifestyle changes don’t always last. By the end of January, many of us will have already given up on our goal to go to the gym more often or to save more money. While planning and setting attainable goals can help us attain them, let’s consider setting different, life-enriching goals this year instead.

One alternative to normal resolutions are disruptive resolutions. Disruptive resolutions still change your normal routine but they push you to do something that will help you feel better about yourself. These could include visiting family more, learning a new skill, conquering a fear or traveling to a place you’ve never been before. While you still need to plan to attain them, these experiences improve your life and can have a positive impact on the lives of those around you.

Another alternative to resolutions is the idea of picking one word to shape your year. Think of a word that encapsulates what you want to bring to all aspects of your life throughout this next year. Examples could be “intentional” or “considerate,” or anything else that you think would better your life and those around you. By setting different resolutions this year, we can break the mold and find new ways to improve our lives. If you need help setting or achieving your goals this year, Cone Health has a variety of therapists, counselors and health care professionals that are there to help you succeed. Visit conehealth.com to find a provider near you.

Spokesperson Background:

Jennifer Becker is a therapist and manager of the Cone Health Employee Assistance Counseling Program. She received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education and her master’s in clinical mental health counseling from the Univesity of North Carolina at Greensboro.