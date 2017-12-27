× Power outage shuts down about a dozen attractions in Disneyland, company says

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A power outage shut down about a dozen attractions in Disneyland in Anaheim Wednesday, a company spokesperson told KTLA.

Power was down in Toontown, Fantasyland and other rides, according to Disneyland Resort representative Elva Rubalcava.

She said there has been an issue with a transformer and that teams were working on restoring power. The company does not have an estimated time of when power will be restored.

The power outage comes as Disneyland, decorated for the Christmas season, is expected to see holiday crowds.