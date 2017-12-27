Post-Christmas shoppers hit the mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- T’was the day after Christmas and throughout the Friendly Center Mall, you could find people returning clothes and gifts, maybe a size too small.

"I have kids and I thought they were one size, but they grow so fast, so I have to come back and get a bigger size,” said shopper Kelly Burkett.

Hundreds of shoppers are in a similar situation.

"My aunt bought my Dad something so he had to call her this morning say ‘Hey do you have that receipt?” said Chelsea Waddell. She says she always gets gift receipts for her presents.

Waddell and Ashleigh Readus were also looking for deals around the mall to shop for the end of the year rush.

"Sometimes you can find the best deals after Christmas,” Readus said. "It’s also nice to do with like friends and family to go out and shop like a holiday thing.”

With consumer confidence up and unemployment at a low, the shopping surge closes out a successful two months for the retail business.