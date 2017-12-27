Pistol-packing grandma faces down home intruder: ‘you’re going to die’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. -- A grandma in West Virginia gave a would-be home intruder a taste of his own medicine early Christmas Eve morning when she turned the tables and pulled a gun on him, according to WSAZ.

Yvonda Gatens woke up to the sound of someone trying to pry open her bedroom window.

After realizing what was happening, she called 911, grabbed her gun and confronted the suspect.

"I told him 'you're going to die' and he fell over to the side," Gatens said.

Deputies responded to the home but never found the man.

Gatens is now encouraging her neighbors to keep their eyes open for anyone suspicious.

"If you come in here, it's going to be you or me, and I'll see to it that it won't be me!" Gatens said.