Pellet gun-wielding 9-year-old stops man trying to steal his dad’s truck

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 9-year-old Indiana boy stopped a would-be thief who was trying to steal his father’s truck after the man left it running at a gas station while he went inside, according to WTHR.

Kevin Cooksey stopped at the One Stop Express in Kokomo and left his son, Larry Larimore, inside his truck while he went in the store to pick up ibuprofen for his wife. When Cooksey returned, he saw his truck door was open and the suspect was getting into the vehicle.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to tell my wife?’” Cooksey said. “I was thinking (that) I (hoped) my son knew what to do in that situation.”

When Larimore saw the man was opening the doors, he said he grabbed a pellet gun and pointed it at the man’s head. The man then ran from the truck and jumped into the next vehicle — which was also running.

“I didn’t know what to think, I just kind of ran outside and watched him,” said the SUV’s owner, Kyle Sparling.

Frustrated, Cooksey told Sparling to jump in his truck and took matters into their own hands — chasing the suspect down the road, reaching speeds of 70 mph.

The thief eventually crashed Sparling’s car a few miles down the road from the gas station and police took the man into custody.

“I was just glad he didn’t wreck into anybody,” Sparling said. “That was my biggest fear, I think.”