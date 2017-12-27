Officer rescues bald eagle found injured on side of road on Christmas Eve

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — It was a Christmas (Eve) miracle for an injured bald eagle found lying on the side of a Maryland road.

Jeff Wood, a lieutenant with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and bird handler, was called to help a full-grown female bald eagle that was found lying on the side of Oaks Road near Bryantown Sunday evening.

“[Wood] quickly responded with his gear and gently scooped the eagle up, placed her in an eagle transport box, and took her to Owl Moon Raptor Rescue where they graciously opened their doors and cared for the eagle,” according to a post on the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

It turned out the eagle had a broken right wing and will require about two months of care.

“While she was very sweet, Lt. Wood took precautions and wore full protective gear to gently handle her,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office suggested “Noel” as a name for the eagle.