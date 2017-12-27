× NC store owner allegedly killed man over stolen boat – but he got the wrong guy

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — The owner of a boat shop in North Carolina is accused of fatally shooting an innocent man he thought stole a $200,000 boat from his store, according to WECT.

David Gore, of Gore Marine in Wilmington, is charged with murder after he shot 34-year-old Allen Blanchard in the head.

Authorities say Gore’s boat was taken on Dec. 17. On Saturday, Gore followed a tip to an abandoned lumber mill near the Kelly community and found Blanchard along with another man.

Gore confronted the men and shot Blanchard in the head. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died. The second man was not hurt.

Gore was initially charged with felony assault but his charges were upgraded when Blanchard died.

Officials with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that the men had no connection with the stolen boat.