Mark Hamill pays tribute to Carrie Fisher one year after her death

Actor Mark Hamill paid tribute to fellow “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher one year after her death.

Hamill tweeted a sweet tribute to honor her early Wednesday morning.

The tweet, which mirrored dialogue in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” read: “No one’s ever really gone…”

In the movie, Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker tells his sister, Leia, who is played by Fisher, that “no one’s ever really gone” before saying goodbye.

Fisher was hospitalized on Dec. 23, 2016, after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Four days later, her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter.

Medical examiners concluded that “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors” contributed to her death.

Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day later.