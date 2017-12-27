× Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Jesse Willard Joyce, 86, of Winston-Salem, was traveling westbound in the 700 block of Old Hollow Road in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck when a 2011 Ford van traveling eastbound crossed the center line and hit Joyce’s truck at 11:56 a.m.

Joyce died at the scene.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 2015 Chevrolet passenger car was behind the van and crashed into the back of it after it collided with Joyce’s truck. The driver of the car was not injured.

This is the 29th traffic fatality of 2017 in Winston-Salem, compared to 21 at this time in 2016.

There is no word on what caused the driver of the van to cross the center line and no charges have been filed at this time.