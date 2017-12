Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of our loved ones have lived incredible lives, yet so much of it isn't written down.

Writing their memoir is a good way to share their story and preserve family history.

Here are several topics to get you started:

Parents/grandparents

Early childhood

School/education

Work

Adult life

Words of wisdom

