× Greensboro shelter opens its doors as temperatures drop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shelter in Greensboro is opening its doors to anyone who needs a warm place to stay as temperatures continue to drop this week.

The Interactive Resource Center on Washington Street is flying a white flag Wednesday night. White Flag Centers open up whenever the temperatures drop below 25 degrees overnight, for at least two consecutive hours.

When that happens, centers will stay open 24 hours a day until it warms up. The IRC expects this White Flag Warning will last through at least Sunday.

Volunteers will be driving around Greensboro on Wednesday, encouraging people experiencing homelessness to spend the night at the IRC.

“They try to get them in just so people will get warm through the night,” said Mia Dixon, the fundamental service coordinator supervisor at the IRC. “Then they can go back. Go back to your site during the day if that’s where you want to be at. But the temperature gets so low like that, it’s not healthy to be out there.”

Dixon says anyone is welcome to stay at the IRC overnight, including children, as long as they’re with someone who’s older than 18.

“We will not judge you,” she said. “You can’t make it home, you can come in this building, you can sleep here tonight until you can get up, get yourself together, go home if that’s the case. It doesn’t matter the reason why you’re out here, the point is, the long as you can be safe and warm wherever you’re at.”

The IRC is also prepared to hand out food, water, and warm clothing to people who drop in.

Greensboro Urban Ministries on S. Elm-Eugene St. is opening its lobby to allow more people to stay during the white flag nights. The YWCA on E. Wendover Ave. will also be open for 24 hours until the temperatures pick up.

Earlier this month, Greensboro Urban Ministries opened five Weaver Extension sites, adding 71 seasonal shelter beds to the community. To find a bed, call the Weaver House Desk at (336) 553-2665.

FaithStep Ministries Church, Grace Community Church, New Jerusalem Cathedral at Summit House, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and West Market Street United Methodist Church also have room for 12 to 20 people at each location.