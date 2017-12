× Northbound US 311 in Forsyth County reopens after crash

UPDATE: The scene is clear and traffic is flowing again.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash closed two lanes of US 311 northbound in Forsyth County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. at Union Cross Road.

Winston-Salem police say the road is expected to be blocked for several hours.

Additional details are unknown.

Scene is clear and traffic beginning to flow again on I-74 in Winston -Salem after a crash shut down all three lanes at Union Cross Rd. Third big interstate crash of the morning in the Triad @Triadroads @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/PBSdIS1eRm — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 27, 2017