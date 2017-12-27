Northbound I-73 near Wendover Avenue reopens after crash

UPDATE: The road has reopened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of northbound Interstate 73 near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. and four cars are involved. More than one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are currently diverting traffic from the Wendover Avenue exit so that drivers can get back on the highway.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash.

Additional details, including possible injuries, are unknown.

Northbound I-73 is totally shut down just past Wendover Ave. after a crash. Crews are diverting traffic off the Wendover exit where they can get back on the highway. Expected to be closed through 8AM @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/I83VJPpDie — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 27, 2017