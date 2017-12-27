× 60 shell casings found at High Point shooting scene

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police found 60 shell casings in the street and yard after a shooting at a High Point residence this week, according to a press release.

On Tuesday at about 7:20 p.m. High Point Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at 2410 Williams Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located Demetric J. Brooks, 26, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Brooks was located in the front bedroom with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

A second victim suffering from a gunshot wound, 31-year-old Christina Hudson, arrived at High Point Regional Hospital by private vehicle before being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was also inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Approximately 60 shell casings were located in the street and yard and collected as evidence.

Suspect information was provided to investigating officers but is not being released at this time.