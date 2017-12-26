Woman stunned by $284 billion electric bill

ERIE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was shocked when she checked her monthly electric bill and saw she owed a whopping $284 billion.

Mary Horomanski, 58, said she went online to check her statement earlier this month and saw the $284,460,000,000 bill from Penelec, according to the Erie Times-News.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” Horomanski said. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”

She said she had until November 2018 to pay the entire amount and her first payment for December was “only” $28,156.

Horomanski’s son called Penelec and they confirmed the number was indeed an error. The bill was fixed and Horomanski actually owed $284.46.

“I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” said Mark Durbin, a spokesperson for Penelec’s parent company First Energy. “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.”