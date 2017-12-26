× Surveillance image released in Winston-Salem bank robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

At 12:57 p.m., officers came to the PNC Bank at 3333 Robinhood Road after a report of a robbery.

Bank employees told officers a man entered the bank and presented a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.

No injuries were reported.

Winston-Salem police released a surveillance image of the suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.