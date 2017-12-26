Professional facilitator says it’s important to discuss religion, politics at family gatherings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the Golden Rule of family gatherings: "There are two things you should never talk about in polite company - religion and politics."

David Campt says that couldn't be more wrong. Wait, what?

Campt is a professional facilitator who says not only can we talk about those delicate subjects but we must if we're going to continue functioning as a society.

"It takes engaging and listening differently," though, he cautions.

"As about their experiences, not just their opinion," he says. When your siblings say something that sounds crazy (or just wrong) to you, don't simply jump on their statement.

"What you want told do is try to shift toward not what they think but what's happened to them to think that," says Campt. "You want to shift the conversation from opinion to experience."

And as you share the reasons why you believe what you believe, you'll benefit, too.

"When you have a conversation about not just what you believe but why you believe it, you revisit why you believe it," and you might learn a thing, too.

Oh, and by the way, social media, you're not helping.

"It's not a forum that's well-suited for people sharing experiences," says Campt. "What happens is, people, express themselves and you either like it or you don't like it. That's a whole different thing."

So is David Campt's recipe for fruitful exchange at your next gathering of family or friends.