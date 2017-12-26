Police help 15-year-old accused of stealing gifts to give to little sister

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia police officers went above the call of duty to show kindness to a 15-year-old who stole gifts to give to his sister for Christmas.

On Saturday, Charleston police officers Brandon Rinehart and James Smith went to a local Kmart in response to a shoplifting call, WCHS reports.

While there, Officer Smith chased down and apprehended an “individual” with a backpack.

To their surprise, the suspect was a teen and the only things he stole was a teddy bear and a stocking. He told them that he was planning to give them to his sister for Christmas.

The officers took the teen back to the store, where he returned the items and apologized to store officials.

That’s when Rinehart and Smith decided to buy the toys the teen had taken, saying that even though stealing is wrong, the teen did it for a good reason.

“We deal with so many people, we could tell genuineness and where it came from, from him. We could tell he was just a kid, lost, he didn’t have anyone to support him, so we figured we’d do it,” Smith said.