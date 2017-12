Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- A person died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit a tree near Davie County, according to troopers.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 157 near the Iredell/Davie County line.

The vehicle is no longer at the scene and both lanes are now open.

Additional details are unknown.

