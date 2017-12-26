Parents who divorced in 2014 get engaged in Christmas proposal

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Jeffrey and Lorrie Agan got married in 1989 and had eight children together, but divorced in 2014.

But, as their son Jeff said, “True love always finds its way back around.”

“Both of my parents each went on a separate journey for self renewal,” Jeff told WJW.

His father went back to school for nursing after 20 years as a truck driver. Jeff said his mother, “found peace in nature, through meditation and self empowerment.”

The pair started dating again. On Friday, Jeffrey presented his ex-wife with a poem he wrote — and a ring.

Jeff recorded the proposal and posted it on Twitter. More than 10 million people have watched the touching moment.

My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around. pic.twitter.com/KYk3qc1QK4 — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017

I still legit cry every time I watch this video. This is such a blessing to my family, who have suffered years of division. One family, whole again, I couldn’t wish for anything better for Christmas! — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017