Panther Luke Kuechly heard a boy had a Christmas tree in his honor, so he decided to respond

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — A 7-year-old Ohio boy’s mother posted a photo on Twitter of his “Luke Kuechly Christmas tree” and when Kuechly found out about it, he did something special.

Ethan Hurst received a package from the Carolina Panthers just in time for Christmas. The gift was a No. 59 Luke Kuechly jersey signed by Kuechly, and a note wishing him a happy holiday and asking that Ethan “Keep Pounding.”

“We would just like to thank the Carolina Panthers and Luke Kuechly for taking the time to make a little boy feel special,” says the boy’s mother, Rachael Hurst.

Ethan likes Kuechly “because he’s from Ohio and he’s a good tackler.”

My 7 y/o Ohio born and raised @Panthers fan and his @LukeKuechly Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/KtjlxXa8wP — Rachael Hurst (@Rach_Hurst) November 30, 2017