Homicide suspect arrested after allegedly robbing Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide suspect was arrested after he allegedly robbed a gas station in Greensboro late Monday night, according to Greensboro police.

At about 10:55 p.m., police went to the Kangaroo Mart located at 2522 Randleman Road in reference to a robbery. Police say two men entered the store, one armed with a long gun, and demanded money.

After taking money from the register, they left the business and got into a vehicle occupied by two more suspects.

Officers responding to the area located the vehicle on East Florida Street and chased it until the passengers got out and ran away.

Three of the men were located and taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Greensboro police identified one of the suspects as Dominique Alexander. He has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred at the Super 8 hotel at 204 E. Seneca Road in Greensboro on Dec. 22.

Officers were called to the hotel room shortly before 5 p.m. and found 35-year-old Kenya Ricardo James dead.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.