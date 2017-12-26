Man says Christmas donations stolen in Gibsonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- A man collecting money for a good cause says the money in his donation box was stolen.

Jimmy Curiazza's light show at his home has been on display for years.

"I was always a light buff and loved Christmas lights myself," Curiazza said.

It's not your regular holiday lighting tradition though.

Curiazza went big and hand made fixtures of Rudolph, Santa Claus and Frosty the Snow Man.

All three characters hang above his windows which are synced to music and lights.

"I always wanted to do something a little different," Curiazza said. "A little bit over the edge."

It's all in honor of his older brother Dean.

"He went through all the treatments, all the testing and everything for about right at two years and until he finally passed just before Christmas in 1967," Curiazza said.

Dean died when he was just 6 years old and Jimmy was just two years younger.

It's Dean's spirit which makes Jimmy have the inspiration.

"It helps bring closer to that and keeps him alive in my mind," Curiazza said.

The light show saw its worst day in years just last Tuesday.

Someone stole money out of a donation box.

Curiazza said the money was going to be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of North Carolina.

It's the research and medicine nowadays which might've helped Dean survive.

"Wouldn't have been a question this day," Curiazza said.

Through it all, it's his best memory of his older brother during Christmas that makes him smile.

"Him sitting there and laughing with the lights and that's what drives me," Curiazza said.