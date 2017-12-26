Lifelong best friends discover they’re biological brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'AHU, Hawaii -- Two men in Hawaii who have been friends for 60 years recently found out they're biological brothers.

According to KHON, Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane met in the sixth grade.

The friends, who played football together in school, bonded over family as Macfarlane never knew his father and Robinson was adopted.

“I had a younger brother that I lost when he was 19, so I never had nieces or nephews. I thought I’ll never know my birth mother, I’ll never have any nieces or nephews,” Robinson said.

After searching for answers on social media, Macfarlane turned to DNA matching website Ancestry.com.

At the top of the list of his DNA matches was the username Robi737. The results said they had several matches, including identical X chromosomes.

“As a nickname, everybody called him Robi and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines, he was a pilot,” said Macfarlane’s daughter, Cindy Macfarlene-Flores.

It turns out Robinson had also used the website to find answers about his family, and after a few calls, the longtime friends learned they are actually brothers.

“This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having,” Robinson said.